New Rules and Regulations for Keeping Animals – Needs Discussion Before Implementing – Now – The Suburban Times

A meeting was just held this Tuesday with people from the Washington State legislature, the Washington Cattleman’s Association, Washington Farm Bureau, and staff/board members of the State Board of Health to discuss the upcoming proposed policy for the Keeping of Animals.

Many issues/concerns are unresolved. Most are simply requesting the government postpone the draft proposal from this June’s hearing. It is suggested they allow a work group/task force of stakeholders to convene and sort out the concerns.

Among the many concerns: mixing livestock oversight with non-livestock, unclear/overreach on stockpiling and composting, concern of complaint abuse from urban neighbors, no uniformity of enforcement (left completely up to local health officer), and more.

Animal owners are just asking to delay the Draft Policy proposal in June so that a work group/task force can be formed to vet out concerns and responses.

Here is the link for information on the Agency’s Rules and Activity for the Keeping of Animals – sboh.wa.gov/rulemaking/agency-rules-and-activity/keeping-animals

Please, ask for a delay to discuss the possibilities.