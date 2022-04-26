 JBLM Soldier Killed in Training Accident – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

JBLM Soldier Killed in Training Accident

· Leave a Comment ·

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

A Soldier was killed and two Soldiers received minor injuries, April 25, 2022, in a single vehicle incident during a training exercise at Yakima Training Center.

U.S. Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, 20, was a native of Dover, Del., and a member of 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pfc. Marquez,” said Lt. Col. Michael Filanowski, commander of 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment. “Blackhawk Squadron sends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

The injured were evacuated to Yakima Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released. Their names are being withheld in accordance with privacy guidelines.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.