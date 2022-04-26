JBLM Soldier Killed in Training Accident – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

A Soldier was killed and two Soldiers received minor injuries, April 25, 2022, in a single vehicle incident during a training exercise at Yakima Training Center.

U.S. Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, 20, was a native of Dover, Del., and a member of 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pfc. Marquez,” said Lt. Col. Michael Filanowski, commander of 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment. “Blackhawk Squadron sends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

The injured were evacuated to Yakima Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released. Their names are being withheld in accordance with privacy guidelines.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.