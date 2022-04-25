Volunteer to Help Plan Library Facilities in Lakewood & Tillicum – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The downtown Lakewood library branch is 59 years old and in need of repair.

LAKEWOOD, Washington – Lakewood’s two library branches are in declining physical condition. The City and Library System are forming an advisory committee to inform facility planning. Residents may apply to join the committee by Saturday, April 30.

Both buildings are older, and both need expensive repairs. The committee will review public input, study building needs, and advise the Library System on how to best serve Lakewood. Selected committee members will meet approximately five times between June and September.

The downtown branch is located at 6300 Wildaire Rd SW. Repairs for the 59-year-old building may cost $10 to $15 million. The roof, elevator, HVAC system, plumbing, and windows all require attention.

The Tillicum branch is located at 14916 Washington Ave SW. The 38-year-old building has aging windows, doors, insulation, and a damaged roof. Moisture issues are also present. Roof repair alone would cost at least $2.4 million.

The Library System intends to await the committee’s recommendations before investing in repairs.

“At this point, costs to repair and maintain the buildings far outweigh the value of the properties. We are committed to providing quality library services for Lakewood residents.”

– Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax

The Library System is committed to providing quality library services for all Lakewood residents in a safe, accessible manner and space. Thank you for your support of the Library System, especially as it balances safe, quality service with its commitment to manage taxpayers’ investment in the Library System responsibly.

– Pierce County Library Communications Director Mary Getchell