Tacoma Guitar & Drum Festival – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Dome.

The Tacoma Guitar & Drum Festival will be the largest gathering of the musician community in the NW. Buy, sell, trade – new, used, and vintage instruments.

Come buy, sell or trade your guitar, amp, or drums! As well as hundreds of guitars, amps and other gear on display, the events include guitar and drum workshops, artist performances, and signings. Performers will be announced at a later date.

Lineup

Andy Timmons

As guitarist for pop-metal band Danger Danger, he toured the world opening for Kiss and Alice Cooper, sold over a million records worldwide, and had two #1 videos on MTV, plus amassing a discography that includes 7 solo releases that range from blazing guitar instrumentals, to blues, and even a Beatles/Elvis Costello-inspired collection of pop tunes.

Steve Ferrone

Steve Ferrone is the drummer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and a former member of the Average White Band. He has recorded and performed with numerous other high-profile acts, including Duran Duran, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Slash, Chaka Khan, Eric Clapton, Bee Gees, Scritti Politti, and Johnny Cash.

Will McFarlane

Will McFarlane spent six years playing guitar with Bonnie Raitt, from 1974 to 1980. Born on a Navy base in California, McFarlane started voice lessons at age 6, adding piano a year later. Seeing the Beatles play the Ed Sullivan Show when he was 12 inspired McFarlane to take up guitar.

Danny Seraphine

CHICAGO INITIALLY gained fame opening for music legends such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin, Bruce Springsteen and the Beach Boys, hitting its stride almost immediately after their debut effort, Chicago Transit Authority, a double album, came out in 1969.

Larry Mitchell

Larry Mitchell is a Grammy award-winning producer, engineer and performer who has toured the world playing guitar with well-known artists including Tracy Chapman, Billy Squier, Ric Ocasek and Miguel Bosé. In his original compositions, Larry skillfully weaves guitar textures that showcase his virtuosity as a solo artist and ensemble player.

Tomo Nakayama

Born in Japan and raised in Seattle, Washington, Tomo Nakayama is an artist whose melodic, complex and emotionally compelling music has been praised by NPR, New York Times, and The Stranger.

Stephanie Anne Johnson

A singer’s talent is complete when they can bring a crowded dive bar to a collective hush and also get one of the biggest audiences on the planet to a collective standing ovation. Stephanie Anne Johnson is that special singer who can don a cowboy hat and sing over a slide as old timers weep. And they have wowed judges on the immensely popular NBC TV series, The Voice, showcasing their gifts.

Kazuki Tokaji

KAZUKI was born in Japan in 1995. Best known as pop rock guitarist of Alternative rock band CIRCLE THE EARTH & Post metal hardcore band DYLAN’N’ALICE. He started playing guitar when he was 7 years old, and drums age at 10. He graduated from the Musicians Institute in 2018. Having a traditional Japanese childhood before an American adolescence certainly gave his influences and musical ear a unique twist.

Admission is $22 for the weekend pass including both days of the festival performances and exhibition hall entrance. (Children 12 and under free with an adult). Parking is free at the Tacoma Dome parking lots.

Buy tickets here: www.ticketmaster.com/tacoma-guitar-drum-festival-tickets/artist/2006443