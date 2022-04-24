More daytime lane closures on SR 512 week of April 25 for litter removal near Puyallup – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

PUYALLUP – During the week of April 25, the Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will again close the left lanes on State Route 512 while crews from the Washington State Department of Ecology remove litter from the center median.

The lane closures will occur each day from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in two-mile increments along SR 512 from South Meridian near the state fairgrounds in Puyallup to Portland Avenue East. Crews will also circle back to finish removing litter from eastbound SR 512.

Backups and congestion are expected. Travelers should avoid the area if possible.

The schedule for each location is listed below:

Westbound SR 512

Monday, April 25: South Meridian to SR 161

Tuesday, April 26: South Fruitland Avenue East to Portland Avenue East

Eastbound SR 512

Wednesday, April 27: Golden Given Road East to Portland Avenue East

From Monday, April 18 to Wednesday, April 20, WSDOT and Ecology crews removed 10,000 pounds of litter from the SR 512 median.

Prevention is key to reducing litter

Addressing roadside litter requires coordination by many partner agencies including WSDOT and fellow state agencies such as the Department of Ecology. The public also plays a crucial role in preventing litter in the first place. The public should:

Properly cover and tie down all loads on all trips.

Keep trash and debris securely gathered in vehicles, so it doesn’t fall or fly out of vehicles.

Properly dispose of all trash in a vehicle litter bag or in a bin at a destination.

Share litter prevention messages with family and friends. Visit org and SecureLoadsWA.org for litter prevention tips.

If able, consider creating an Adopt-a-Highway group to join the valuable volunteers who help clear roadsides and other rights of way.

WSDOT does not have regular, dedicated litter crews, nor the funding to create them. This is why WSDOT maintains the Adopt-a-Highway program and partners with the Department of Ecology and local communities to help address roadside litter.

Real-time travel information is available on WSDOT’s updated travel center map.