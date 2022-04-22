Stewardship of Waughop Lake: A Response – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Jim Kopriva, City of Lakewood Communications Manager.

Crime, homelessness, climate change, traffic, housing affordability, water quality, flooding, garbage dumping, zoning…. the issues before us are endless. Resources are not.

Waughop Lake has endured a history of abuse. We now shake our heads at how the water was treated long ago. Indeed, the lake was used to dispose of sewage, animal carcasses, and other contaminants. This era is bygone, thank goodness.

It is not always possible, nor realistic, to turn back the clock. Mr. Russell has strong opinions on how the City should manage local waters. We respect his right to voice his opinion, but we disagree wholesale with his assertions.

Mr. Russell’s accusations include:

Sewage from Pierce College is to blame for algal bloom

Alum treatment is a ‘toxic brew’ and inappropriate treatment method for filamentous algae

Dredging the lake is the only acceptable treatment method

It is the unanimous opinion of experts from the City of Lakewood, Washington State Department of Ecology, Pierce College, Pierce County Surface Water Management, and other various consultants and academics that these claims are without merit.

Sewage overflow from Pierce College reached Waughop Lake twice in 20 years and in small amounts. The college’s sewer system was upgraded years ago. Rare, insignificant overflows were of minor effect, if any.

The City conducted an exhaustive study on Waughop Lake and evaluated treatment methods. Alum treatment was selected after a careful process. Two applications were applied in the summer of 2020. There has been no evidence of systemic harm to avian, aquatic, or amphibious life.

Alum treatment does *briefly* increase bloom potential of a different natural algae. Filamentous algae is blooming in response to clearer water, reduced competition, and nitrogen stored in its seed bank. This type of algae is non-toxic and non-threatening. Continued treatment will reduce phosphorus and restore a proper balance.

At the suggestion of Mr. Russell and others, the City evaluated dredging the lake. Dredging would extinguish all present life, cost tens of millions of dollars, repulse the neighborhood, and restrict access to the area for years. Soil would be dried in containment cells in Fort Steilacoom Park and a stench would waft for miles. Once dry, the soil must be excavated and hauled away. The ensuing park cleanup and lake restoration would cost many millions more. Algae would likely return – phosphorus is a naturally occurring material in soils and groundwater.

After destruction, death, waste, expense, stench, mess, disposal, cleanup, and reconstruction – there will still be algae.

The City has researched alternatives like sonic treatments and zerovalent iron applications. In the absence of definitive efficacy, we have refrained from experimental methods.

The City dots every ‘i’ in its maintenance of local waters. We secure all necessary permits and coordinate with all required agencies. We participated in the Ecology defense of their issuance of our application permit to the Pollution Control Hearings Board, and an additional lawsuit claiming the City violated the Endangered Species Act. The permit was upheld, the lawsuit thrown out.

The City has been responsive, cooperative, and realistic. Our strategy is scientifically sound and unanimously endorsed. We have heard all claims and we keep an open mind to innovation. For now, the path is obvious.