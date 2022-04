Shady Acres. Courtesy Marianne Lincoln.

The first 18 years of my life I lived in Spanaway. Specifically at Shady Acres, a residential airpark. Our home was connected to our airplane hangar. Actually, our hangar was connected to our home. My parents built the hangar first.

If you are a pilot, there are few better ways to live than with your airplane. The humble little airpark turned 60 on April 19 and Marianne Lincoln shared a nice story on the Pierce Prairie Post.