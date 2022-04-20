 Face coverings no longer required on transit and in transit facilities in Puget Sound region – The Suburban Times

Face coverings no longer required on transit and in transit facilities in Puget Sound region

Sound Transit announcement.

In accordance with yesterday’s statement from the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA), agencies providing transit to riders throughout the Puget Sound region announced that face coverings will no longer be required on transit, at transit facilities or in transit hubs effective today. 

Participating in this announcement are the following agencies:

TSA’s initial face mask requirement went into effect on February 1, 2021. Previous to the TSA requirement, Washington state and local health authorities had issued mandates for face coverings in public spaces.

While masks are no longer required on transit, riders are welcome to continue wearing face coverings if they wish. Please understand it will take time to update all of the announcements, signs, and other communications related to the federal mask mandate.

