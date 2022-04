Submitted by Lakewood Elks.

Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388 is hosting a Grand Re-Opening Weekend (April 22-23) with a ribbon cutting ceremony (1-3 pm) on April 22. On Saturday, April 23 (6-10 pm) will be a Live Band Celebration.

The Roosevelt Tarantulas featuring Jerry Miller, Tim Hall, Dave Perry, and Kevin Schmitt will play (7-10 pm) after the 6 pm Opening Ceremony.

The Lakewood Elks bar and kitchen will be open. The event is for adults only (21+).