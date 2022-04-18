Nisqually Indian Tribe Selects the DuPont Police Dept. for Local Government Funds Award – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont announcement.

The DuPont Police Department (DPD) has been selected to receive a Local Government Funds Award from the Nisqually Indian Tribe. DPD competed for the 2021 awards program, asking for funds to purchase a new police patrol car. As a result, the Nisqually Indian Tribe provided $40,000 for the purchase of a new, 2021 Ford Police Interceptor patrol vehicle.

“While we were fortunate enough to receive the grant in 2021, supply chain complications caused a longer-than-anticipated delay in the receipt of the vehicle, and getting it fully outfitted for patrol use,” said DuPont Police Chief Doug Newman. “Now, months later, we have it ready for field use and to officially introduce this generous gift from the Nisqually community to the DuPont community.”

The grant highlighted the public safety partnership between the Nisqually Indian Tribe and the DuPont Police Department. Both communities are accessible via Interstate 5, with the Nisqually Indian Reservation being located within Thurston County, approximately 10 miles south of the City of DuPont. However, the Tribe owns some land within the DuPont city limits. “Effective public safety is a team effort and regional security along the I-5 corridor takes a cooperative approach, regardless of the jurisdiction. We are extremely proud to have the Nisqually Indian Tribe as one of our partners, and considering that this has been the Nisqually people’s home, even before the establishment of Fort Nisqually in 1833, makes the selection of this award that much more meaningful to the men and women of the DuPont Police Department,” Newman added.

“We have an excellent working relationship with the DuPont Police Department,” said Tom Iyall, Nisqually Chief of Police. “They are always willing to help with Canoe Journey logistics when we need it in the DuPont area and an officer that Chief Newman highly recommended for our force was a great asset to train our younger officers. I’m glad Nisqually could provide support in this way.”

Newman expressed that this award represented more than just a car. “Under the current fiscally restrained environment, we are trying to meet the needs of a growing community and department, while responsibly managing the public funds that comprise our budget. This much-needed addition to our operational fleet will increase our ability to serve our community, while ensuring we have funds to apply towards other necessities, such as lifesaving training and other vital equipment.”

Newman said that the new police vehicle would display a unique, predominate public message as part of the car’s normal police decals. This special decal will incorporate the Tribe’s crest and inform the public that the vehicle was purchased with funds provided by the Nisqually Tribe, and it also highlights their commitment to regional public safety. “In summary, on behalf of the DuPont Police Department and our city, I cannot express my gratitude towards the Tribe enough. It is our honor to patrol the City of DuPont with a unit bearing the Nisqually tribal crest and their historical title.”