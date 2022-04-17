Deputy J Sousley to Retire – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

After 28 years with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, including 26 as an original member of the U.P. Police Department, Deputy J Sousley is retiring.

Over the course of his career in law enforcement, Deputy Sousley has served as a member of the Search and Rescue team for Pierce County, a swiftwater rescue instructor, a helicopter crew chief, a field training officer, a state drug recognition expert instructor, and a department phlebotomist to support DUI investigations. He has also worked with and trained hundreds of patrol deputies across Pierce County.

Deputy Sousley is highly decorated, having been awarded a lifesaving medal, Medal of Merit, Medal of Valor, Medal of Team Merit and the Washington State Exemplary Substance Abuse Prevention Award, to name a few. He is a four-time recipient of the DUI Victim’s panel community service excellence award and two-time recipient of the Washington State Drug Recognition Expert of the Year award.

“As one of the founding members who helped establish UPPD’s culture of excellence, J will be tough to replace,” said U.P. Police Chief Greg Premo. “He exemplified the term team player and demonstrated a tremendous commitment to this community. In addition to his law enforcement duties, J was always willing to assist with community engagement as well. I could always rely on J to help with Cub Scout tours, ride alongs or other community presentations. Needless to say, he will be sorely missed.”

In recognition of his service to the community, Deputy Sousley will be honored with a proclamation by the City Council at its regular meeting on May 2.