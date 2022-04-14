Steilacoom Development Applications – The Suburban Times

Town of Steilacoom announcement.

Zoning ordinance amendments. The Town Council will continue the public hearing regarding zoning ordinance text amendments regarding accessory dwelling units, home occupations, short and long term lodging or care facilities, parking standards, group care facilities and definitions at the meeting on April 19, 2022 at 600 PM. A new draft will be posted soon. The draft wording recommended by the Planning Commission is in the following link Proposed changes to zoning

Rezone and Comprehensive Plan re-designation of School Property. The Steilacoom Historical School District has requested that the property at the corner of Sequalish and Chambers Streets, formerly used as a football field and bus barn, be re-designated for Housing under the Comprehensive Plan and rezoned to R-7.2. The Town Council will hold a public hearing on April 19, 2022. A determination of non-significance was issued under SEPA on Jan 24. SEPA DNS Text of the proposed changes will be posted soon.

Event Venue Proposal. The Planning Commission recommended that the Town Council not allow daytime outdoor event businesses in residential zones. The Town Council will hold public hearing on this proposal at their meeting April 19, 2022. Written comments may be directed to the Town Council at 1030 Roe Street, Steilacoom WA 98338, or by email to doug.fortner@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

The Town has received a request for a Bed and Breakfast Inn at 214 Cedar Street. An informational workshop will be held at the Planning Commission meeting on April 11, 2022. A public hearing before the Town Council will be held at a date to be determined following the workshop. Notice of the workshop and hearing will be posted, mailed and published as required by Town Ordinance. Notice of Development application

The Town has received a request for a variance to the street building setbacks for 417 Short Street. A public hearing before the Hearing Examiner will be held in May at a date and time to be determined. Notice of the hearing will be posted, mailed and published as required by Town Ordinance.