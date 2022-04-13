Town Hall deemed a success by hosts – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Tacoma Business Council’s Virtual Town Hall with Chief Moore on April 11 was a huge success! With 375 viewers and growing, we are thrilled with both the conversation and results.

As Kristen Wynne, TBC’s President said, “Conversations with City leadership, like this Town Hall, are critical to ensure that our concerns as business owners are being heard so that they can be addressed.”

We are being heard! We are grateful for all who tuned in LIVE. We are grateful to the media that covered TBC’s Town Hall. And, we are especially grateful for Chief Moore’s participation. TBC will soon have a summary of the highlights of the Town Hall’s Q&A. Keep an eye out for that.

For those who missed it; here is the link to watch TBC’s Town Hall now. Also, click any of the following to view more coverage: KOMO 4, KING 5, KIRO 7.