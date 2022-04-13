 April 2022 Senior Citizen Activities at UP’s Community/Senior Center – The Suburban Times

April 2022 Senior Citizen Activities at UP’s Community/Senior Center

Submitted by Howard Lee, Community Connections Place.

Being a University Place Senior Citizen does not mean you have to feel isolated from the community.

Above is a schedule of activities which are held at the UP Senior/Community Center, located on Grandview Dr, just north of the Grandview Dr./27th St intersection.

Community Connections Place, in partnership with the City of University Place, operates the center and provides a safe place where you can meet likeminded citizens or re-connect with old friends in a friendly, healthy, and safe environment.

Almost all of the activities are free of charge or nominally priced. Donations are always appreciated but certainly not required. Also, volunteering your time at the center is a great way to give back to the community.

