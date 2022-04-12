Come out to DuPont and dance away the summer nights – The Suburban Times

Submitted by City of DuPont Parks & Recreation.

The City of DuPont Parks & Recreation is pleased to announce our 2022 Summer Concert in the Park series. Join us at Clocktower Park at 1400 Palisade Blvd from 7 – 8:30pm, on June 16 & 30th, July 21 & 28th, and August 11th, (see the flyer for more details). Let’s kick off the summer together!