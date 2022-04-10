Kilmer Earns Statewide Recognition for Commitment to Help Students Succeed – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

On Monday, April 4, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) received the 2022 Stanley O. McNaughton Leadership Award from the Board of Directors of the Independent Colleges of Washington for his work to expand financial aid for students and help prepare the next generation of students to succeed in the 21st century economy. The Independent Colleges of Washington represents the 10 not-for-profit, liberal arts-based colleges and universities in Washington state.

“Representative Kilmer is one of the nation’s foremost leaders and advocates for America’s diverse higher education ecosystem,” said Terri Standish-Kuon, President and CEO of Independent Colleges of Washington. “We are honored to recognize Representative Kilmer as a champion of access to postsecondary pathways, particularly those at independent, not-for-profit, private colleges and universities. Every day Derek shows his unwavering commitment to ensuring that Washingtonians can dream about college and then make it happen.”

“Education is the door to economic opportunity – giving people a chance to succeed regardless of their circumstances. As the son of two public school teachers, I saw the transformational power of education firsthand. With that in mind, I am tremendously grateful for the work of the educational institutions across our state — including the outstanding private, nonprofit colleges — and for their commitment to both excellence and access. They’re working to make sure more people have a shot,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I’m honored to be recognized with the Stanley O. McNaughton Leadership Award, and I look forward to continuing to work with Washington’s independent colleges to expand financial aid and ensure more folks across our state have the opportunity to build a better future.”

Since 2019, Rep. Kilmer has led the Pell Plus Act, bipartisan legislation to promote college completion by establishing partnerships between colleges and universities to provide a Pell Grant bonus to low-income students in their third and fourth years on a path to on-time graduation. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Kilmer has also been one of the lead proponents of expanding financial aid.

Created in 1999, the Stanley O. McNaughton Leadership Award is named in honor of visionary director Stanley O. McNaughton, a founder of Independent Colleges of Washington. The annual award recognizes regional foundations, companies, legislators, and leaders that have demonstrated passion for and commitment to Washington’s independent colleges and universities. McNaughton was a consummate leader in the community and dedicated to preparing students for meaningful lives and careers.

The Board of Directors of ICW presented the award to Congressman Kilmer at its Spring Board Meeting on April 4, 2022. Previous award recipients include the Norcliffe Foundation, former state Senator Dino Rossi, Alaska Airlines, and Governor Jay Inslee.