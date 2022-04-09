Strickland Improves Accessibility for People with Disabilities In Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Lakewood, Washington – Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) secured $3,000,000 in federal funding for the City of Tacoma’s pedestrian accessibility improvements for the federal Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2022. With this funding, the City of Tacoma will be able to construct 400 curb ramps that have been requested by people with disabilities and where there are identified barriers.

“This vital funding will make much-needed improvements to Tacoma’s local infrastructure and make the city more accessible and equitable for those with disabilities,” said Congresswoman Strickland. “Through meaningful conversations and support from community partners, we know that these curb ramps will tangibly benefit South Sound residents for generations to come.”

“The funding secured by Representative Strickland will help the City of Tacoma update over 400 curb ramps to ensure they are in compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, and accessible to all,” said City of Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards. “These funds will support the City’s work to build a balanced transportation network that provides mobility options, accessibility, equity, and economic vitality for all residents of Tacoma. We are grateful for Representative Strickland’s efforts to support equity and safety initiatives at the local level.”

The pedestrian accessibility improvement project will construct curb ramps at locations where there is no access between streets and sidewalks. An addition of 400 curb ramps will specifically benefit people with mobility issues. Enhancing mobility and accessibility will provide opportunities for people who may otherwise not be able to seek employment or access the community.

This project is one of eight community Project Funding (CPF) requests that were signed into law as part of H.R. 2471, the FY22 omnibus appropriations package. In total, Strickland secured $12.55 million for the South Sound to support pedestrian accessibility, transit-oriented development, housing, clean water, South Sound veterans, at-risk youth, Tribal nations, families, and workers.