Gasoline Crisis – Again – Same Solution? – The Suburban Times

There are still people who will recall the gas shortage of 1973.

There are still people around who can recall forty-nine years ago and the gas shortage of 1973. Cars were lined up waiting for the opportunity to partially fill their fuel tanks. Some states had alternative days for car and truck owners depending on their license number. Plus, the cost was sky high . . . if the gas stations actually had any gas to sell.

The first oil crisis, the 1973 oil crisis began in October 1973 when the members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries led by Saudi Arabia proclaimed an oil embargo. The embargo was targeted at nations that had supported Israel during the Yom Kippur War.

They are out of used bikes, but things constantly change.

My wife and I had three young children. Luckily for us their school was only three blocks away. Work and shopping were a problem, however. I solved part of the problem by purchasing a Suzuki 90. I gave the kids a ride up and down the alley and then rode my bike to work in downtown Tacoma and did some light shopping as well. I enjoyed riding my motorcycle, but my bike didn’t have enough power to be driving on the freeway. If I were buying a motorcycle today, I would choose more wisely.

Actually, the thought of buying another motorcycle stuck me when a fill-up at Safeway the other day took $75 out of a hundred-dollar bill just two weeks ago. So far, I’m just being careful and only driving when I can afford it.

In college I had the Sears version of the Vespa and loved it.

Tom Sharbono of Two-Tone Power Sports has new and used motorcycles for sale, and reminds us that spring is a good time to start riding for fun as well as saving money. They are out of used bikes right now, but things constantly change. Besides buying a motorcycle, a major portion of savings is produced by getting your motorcycle tuned up annually, regardless of the brand. So, if you already have a motorcycle, now is the great time to get your vehicle serviced.

Two-Tone tunes up motorcycles and ATVs as well. – twotonepowersports.com/

Here is a good online article to read about fuel efficient motorcycles. They have one that claims 70 miles per gallon, three that claim 60 MPG, and a Suzuki (much more powerful than my 1973 model) that gets 50 MPG. – motorcyclistonline.com/5-most-fuel-efficient-motorcycles-you-can-own/

You might find a good alternative via Craigslist. There are options from private sellers to other repair shops and dealers. You could snag a great deal like a classic vespa. In college I had the Sears version of the Vespa and loved it. Top speed was 35 miles per hour and repairs were outrageous, but I loved that little scooter and it got excellent milage.

If you go the bike route you should take a Motorcycle Safety Foundation course and wear protective gear.

Another thing to remember however is motorcycle insurance. Riding comes with unique risks in addition to the joy of wind therapy. You don’t have to spend a fortune but you do need decent coverage. In 2019 liability insurance for motorcyclists became mandatory in Washington State. Kelsie Stroud Insurance is a great local broker with access to multiple companies which allows her to find the right coverage at the right price for you. Here are some other concerns to consider before taking the plunge from car driver to motorcycle rider: take a Motorcycle Safety Foundation course (it might make you a better car driver too!) and wear your protective gear, including a helmet. – kstroudinsurance.com/

Good luck. Hopefully we won’t have this problem forty-nine years from now. Perhaps, we’ll all be flying electric hybrid cars, bikes, boats, and planes and hoping for no sun or wind shortage.