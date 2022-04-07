Strickland Secures $450K For Medical Assistant Training Program – The Suburban Times

WorkForce Central announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – Arriva, also known as the Pierce County Center for Arts & Technology, will receive $450,000 in federal funding for its Medical Assistant Job Training Program.

The South Sound community organization was recognized by Congress for the value it brings to Pierce County. Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) secured a total of $12.55 million for eight community projects, including Arivva, to benefit the South Sound. Strickland’s local Community Project Funding requests were signed into law by President Biden as part of HR 2471, the FY22 omnibus appropriations package.

“I am grateful that President Biden signed this appropriations omnibus package into law, providing emergency funding for Ukraine, and including over $12 million for community projects that will tangibly benefit South Sound,” Strickland said. “I want to thank all the community partners that worked with me to make significant investments in pedestrian accessibility, transit-oriented development, housing, clean water, South Sound veterans, at-risk youth, Tribal nations, families, workers, and so much more.”

Arivva’s Medical Assistant Job Training Program is designed to train competent entry-level medical assistants. Students will be prepared to assist within the medical environment with patient procedures and administrative duties, skills needed for today’s technologically advanced health care environment (physicians’ offices, urgent care centers, clinics, and ambulatory care facilities).

“We initiated this federal funding request about a year ago. It has taken a while but is well worth the wait. We could not be more excited,” said Dan Bissonnette, Arivva’s Executive Director. “Along with $1 million in capital funds from the 2019 Washington Legislature for the renovation of our building, we are investing over $1.5 million in the Parkland community.”

This funding will augment contributions to Arivva by Kaiser Permanente of Washington, MultiCare Health Systems, BECU, Schools Out Washington, Pierce County, the Arts Fund, and State Farm, among other contributors to Arivva’s important projects.

Arivva is a nonprofit organization led by community leaders from the public, private and nonprofit sectors. Its organizational framework is built on the Manchester Bidwell Education Model, which has been used throughout the last 50 years to address low educational achievement among youth and high unemployment rates among adults in distressed communities across the United States.

The model embodies four essential components: after school visual arts programs for high school youth, demand‐driven career training for unemployed, underemployed, and transitional adults, a world‐class facility designed to uplift the human spirit, and a culture that promotes dignity and respect for all individuals.

Arivva is located at 402 Garfield Street in Parkland near PLU. With renovations underway, Arivva aims to launch the Medical Assistant job training program later in 2022.