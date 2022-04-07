Lakewood family stars in new Peacock show – The Suburban Times

Ms. Nicole Rémy, daughter of Lakewood’s Claude and Dr. Claire Spain-Rémy, is the star of The Courtship on Peacock TV. The show is about Rémy’s search for love in a Regency-era setting in a classic twist on modern dating. Watch a preview here.
Reader Interactions
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Share this story
Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
Leave a Reply