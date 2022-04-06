Serial bank robbery suspect arrested – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

The afternoon of April 5, undercover deputies and Puyallup Police officers arrested a 49-year-old serial bank robbery suspect shortly after he robbed two more banks back-to-back.

At approximately 1:00pm April 5, the suspect robbed a bank in the 700 block of Shaw Rd in Puyallup. Deputies were familiar with the suspect and his vehicle because he was being investigated for several prior bank robberies. After the robbery, undercover deputies began searching for the suspect’s vehicle in the South Hill area.

Approximately 90 minutes after the robbery in Puyallup, the suspect robbed a bank in the 11500 block of Canyon Rd E.

Minutes later, the undercover deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle. Together with a Puyallup Police officer, they stopped the car and took the suspect into custody in the 3900 block of S Meridian.

The suspect admitted to robbing 10 banks in total — 4 in King County and 6 in Pierce County. This was a joint investigation between our detectives and Auburn, Des Moines and Milton Police Departments.