West Pierce Fire & Rescue Expands Thanks to DSHS Partnership – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

In the late 1970s, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) wanted to move from the station on Farwest Drive in Lakewood into a new, larger station; the challenge was finding a place to build. The new station was eventually built on the grounds of Western State Hospital, beginning a partnership between WPFR and the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) that has been ongoing for over 40 years.

Since 1979, WPFR has leased land from DSHS for Station 24, located on 87th Avenue SW in the Oakbrook neighborhood. Now fast forward to 2022 and WPFR is once again looking for property to build. In developing a capital facilities plan, WPFR determined the need for a new logistics center that could house the vehicle and facility maintenance divisions, as well as the medical supply and distribution center. Thanks to this long-standing partnership with DSHS, the current site will be expanded from 1.7 acres to five acres.

WPFR plans to place a bond measure on the ballot in 2023 to fund the new logistics center and several additional projects, including a new fire station near the border of University Place and Lakewood.