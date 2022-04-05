Puyallup 101: Your Community’s Civics – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Have you ever wondered how the City operates? How does it maintain streets and parks? Manage the budget? Make decisions?

If so, we encourage you to register for this free eight-week civics course. Puyallup 101: Your Community’s Civics will provide insight into the workings of the City. You’ll gain a strong understanding of the organizational structure and operations of City departments, and you’ll also learn how you can become involved and make an impact in this place we call home. Community discussion and input is encouraged.

Learn more and register here.