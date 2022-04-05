New light rail vehicle arrives in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

The new vehicle pulls into the OMF.

Tacoma Link is getting bigger and better – and adding new vehicles to connect more people to more places in the city.

When the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension opens next year, passengers will be able to ride to popular destinations such as the Stadium District, Wright Park and major medical facilities before reaching the new Hilltop neighborhood terminus.

The project will more than double the length of the current T Line.

The interior of the new vehicle.

It also includes expansion of the Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF) located on East 25th Street to accommodate five new light rail vehicles – adding to the three we already have.

The first of these new vehicles manufactured by Brookville Equipment Corporation in Brookeville, PA arrived this month, and we have some fresh pics for you!

Tacoma Link was the first light rail service Sound Transit opened (2003), and remains the only one we operate (we contract with local partners for other services, including Link light rail, Sounder trains and ST Express buses).

It’s so exciting to see this next phase in its evolution.

If you haven’t recently, head to Tacoma and check out the progress!