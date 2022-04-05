Bill’s Boathouse Burns – The Suburban Times

Bill’s Boathouse Burns April 5, 2022 · Leave a Comment · West Pierce Fire & Rescue social media post. Bill’s Boathouse on American Lake burned over the past weekend. The building is a total loss. The cause is under investigation. Over the weekend, crews responded to a fire at Bill’s Boathouse on American Lake. Neighbors woke to the popping sounds of the fire and called 9-1-1. Unfortunately, the building is a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/SK4sKiWqbe— West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) April 5, 2022
Leave a Reply