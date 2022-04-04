What’s UP with Biz? Wellness Services at Urban Float Expand – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Urban Float at 3633 Market Place W. has added a new service in addition to its float therapy, infrared sauna and red-light therapy. BEMER is a state-of-the-art technology that uses a pulsed electromagnetic field to increase blood flow and bring oxygen and nutrients to cells. It can improve circulation, fight fatigue, and relieve aches and pains.

As the only business of its kind in Pierce County that offers floats, Urban Float is a wellness center that provides treatments designed to help its clients improve their physical, mental and emotional health by reducing stress, alleviating pain, improving sleep, and reducing anxiety and depression.