Provide Your Input on Clover Park School District’s Water Quality Action Plan – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Clover Park School District has been testing for and lowering lead levels in school water since 2016 following Environmental Protection Agency standards. The state of Washington has set a new standard that applies to test results from the past five years. We are revisiting our past test results so that we can meet the state’s new limit.

We have developed a plan to lower lead levels. When levels are above 5 parts per billion (ppb), we will take one or more of these steps over the next six months:

Remove water outlet from service, replace water outlet and retest

Clean or replace aerator screen at tap

Install filters at problem taps

Flush taps regularly

Post out-of-service signs on faucets

Replace pipe and retest

Communicate with the Department of Health after remediation steps are taken for retesting

We need your feedback. Provide your input on this plan by emailing operations@cloverpark.k12.wa.us. Please submit your feedback by Sunday, April 10. The Clover Park School District Board of Directors will vote on the plan at its April 11 meeting. For more information on the health effects of lead, visit the Centers for Disease Control and/or Environmental Protection Agency websites.