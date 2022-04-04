 Provide Your Input on Clover Park School District’s Water Quality Action Plan – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Provide Your Input on Clover Park School District’s Water Quality Action Plan

· Leave a Comment ·

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Clover Park School District has been testing for and lowering lead levels in school water since 2016 following Environmental Protection Agency standards. The state of Washington has set a new standard that applies to test results from the past five years. We are revisiting our past test results so that we can meet the state’s new limit. 
We have developed a plan to lower lead levels. When levels are above 5 parts per billion (ppb), we will take one or more of these steps over the next six months:  

  • Remove water outlet from service, replace water outlet and retest 
  • Clean or replace aerator screen at tap 
  • Install filters at problem taps 
  • Flush taps regularly 
  • Post out-of-service signs on faucets 
  • Replace pipe and retest 
  • Communicate with the Department of Health after remediation steps are taken for retesting 

 We need your feedback. Provide your input on this plan by emailing operations@cloverpark.k12.wa.us. Please submit your feedback by Sunday, April 10. The Clover Park School District Board of Directors will vote on the plan at its April 11 meeting.  For more information on the health effects of lead, visit the Centers for Disease Control and/or Environmental Protection Agency websites.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.