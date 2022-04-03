Help remodel Sprinker Recreation Center – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pierce County invites community members to submit Sprinker Recreation Center building (Sprinker) upgrade ideas and feedback via an online open house until April 29.

Located in the heart of the Parkland and Spanaway communities, Sprinker is Pierce County’s premier regional recreation center. Built in 1978, the building features a National Hockey League regulation-size ice rink, indoor tennis facility, racquetball courts, event rooms, and a private preschool.

After 44 years, the building is in need of updates to meet current codes and improve accessibility. Along with the needed changes, Sprinker managers want to use this opportunity to learn from the public how Sprinker’s indoor spaces can better serve the community.

“Hearing from residents and regional communities is critical for us to understand what the public needs are at Sprinker, and how the building can reflect those communities,” said Benjamin Barrett, design and construction supervisor for Pierce County Parks.

Community input will be used to guide future improvements to the building. Complete funding for improvements is in progress and a construction timeline has not been set.

The online open house, short survey, and virtual idea wall are available at www.SprinkerIndoors.com. Information is available in English and Spanish.