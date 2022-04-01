CP School District March 2022 Board Review – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

March 7 Planning Meeting

The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors held a planning meeting on March 7 to engage in training and discussion on roles and responsibilities of boards and superintendents and review board standard operating procedures.

Training was led by Washington State School Directors Association facilitator Mary Fertakis. She discussed roles and responsibilities, the director’s oath of office, standard operating procedures and conflict resolution strategies. She also led discussion between board members on those topics.

Board members also agreed to make a number of standard operating procedures a focal point for the remainder of the school year.

March 14 Public Hearing and Regular Meeting

Prior to its March 14 board meeting, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors held a public hearing on a proposal to transfer certain territory on Joint Base Lewis-McChord from the Bethel School District (BSD) to CPSD. During its regular meeting, the school board received background information and an overview regarding the proposed territory from Deputy Superintendent Brian Laubach.

CPSD has been serving approximately 39 students living on JBLM who reside within BSD boundaries. CPSD is proposing a transfer of the territory on JBLM from BSD to CPSD.

The public hearing was held to give citizens an opportunity to provide public comment on the matter. There as no public comment.

Superintendent’s Report

In his report, Laubach discussed optional mask wearing and parent-teacher conferences.

Optional Mask Wearing

March 14 was the first day of optional mask wearing for CPSD on schools and on buses due to the lifting of the state mask mandate by Governor Jay Inslee.

The district continues to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff who want to wear it.

The district’s teaching and learning department provided social emotional learning curriculum to help teachers support students in their decision to wear a mask or not.

Schools will continue to monitor air flow and ventilation, cleaning protocols and isolation procedures.

The district’s COVID-19 testing center at Harry E. Lang Stadium remains open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parent-Teacher Conferences

Parent-teacher conferences were held March 16-18. School staff, administrators and interpreters were on hand to meet with families regarding the progress students have made so far this school year.

Conferences were done virtually through Microsoft Teams.

As part of the Individual Action Agenda, the Board of Directors:

Authorized purchase of software required for operations of the district’s transportation department.

Authorized purchase and installation of new playground equipment for Tillicum ECEAP.

Accepted donation from Idlewild Elementary School PTA for purchase of playground equipment.

Adopted the following policies:

1105 on Director Districts

3241 on Student Discipline

Rescinded the following policy to be reviewed for relevancy and potential modification or new policy:

3200 on Rights and Responsibilities

The next regular meeting of the school board will be Monday, April 11, at 6 p.m.

March 28 Regular Meeting/Workshop

The school board held a regular meeting/workshop on March 28. The board viewed a presentation on required school board trainings. It also heard updates on the district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies, budget, summer capital projects and Department of Health guidelines on lead levels in water.

Required School Board Member Trainings

Washington State School Director Association Executive Director Tim Garchow discussed training elected school board members are required to attend according to state law. Two trainings are required for school board members: open government training and educational equity training (as required by SB 5044).

COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies

Deputy Superintendent Brian Laubach updated the board on the district’s current COVID-19 mitigation strategies. Masks are now optional for staff and students on district property with a few exceptions.

Masks are always required in a school’s health or isolation rooms and for most early learning program staff. Masks may be required during an outbreak or when the disease is occurring at a high level in a school or building, during higher risk activities or as part of an individual staff or student accommodation.

Laubach also provided updates on social distancing, isolation and potential exposures.

Budget Update

Director of Financial Services Greg Hart presented on the 2020-21 end of year financial report and the 2021-22 budget. The district ended the 2020-21 school year with a higher-than-expected fund balance due to cost-saving measures, higher-than-expected enrollment and additional funding sources.

Hart shared about the current state of the 2021-22 budget, including an overview of the beginning fund balance. He concluded his presentation with a tentative budget development timeline for the 2022-23 school year.

Capital Projects Update

Director of Capital Projects John Boatman provided an update on the district’s upcoming summer capital projects. He reviewed the facility condition assessments the district conducted in 2015 and 2020.

This summer, the district plans to focus on the following projects while schools are closed: Lochburn Middle School student restrooms and science room flooring; playground equipment replacement at Dower, Oakbrook, Tyee Park and Tillicum elementary schools; Tillicum Elementary School window replacement, exterior paint and security fencing; Clover Park High School irrigation and pool lighting replacement; Oakbrook Elementary School carpet replacement; Auxiliary Services Center dishwasher replacement; and bleacher repair at Harry E. Lang Stadium.

Boatman also provided updates on future summer and major capital projects the district plans to address.

Lead Levels in Water

Director of Maintenance and Operations John Danielson presented on lead levels in drinking water outlets at district schools. The state of Washington passed a new law in 2021 that addressed levels of lead in drinking water outlets in schools.

The district tested all drinking water fixtures for lead in 2016 and developed a corrective action plan that included removing any fixtures that exceeded acceptable lead levels (15 parts per billion) until they could be fixed and brought up to standard.

The new law requires testing of all schools built, or with plumbing replaced, before 2016 to be tested for lead levels by June 30, 2026. The district has created an action plan that will include reviewing previous lead test results, working with the Department of Health on remediation steps and communicating with students, families and staff about lead contamination and the district’s plan to reduce lead contamination.

The next regular meeting/workshop of the school board will be Monday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m.