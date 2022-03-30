CPSD Staff Spotlight: Dan George – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features district science education specialist Dan George.

This is Dan’s first year in his new position, but he has worked in the district for 30 years as a science teacher at Lakes High School. “During my time at Lakes I’ve taught biology, chemistry, Advanced Placement Biology, Advanced Placement Chemistry, general science and pretty much any science course you can teach besides physics.”

After 30 years in the classroom, Dan decided to apply for the science education position in the teaching and learning department. “Now, I get to work with all the science teachers,” he said. “In grades 6-12, I help solve problems and lead them through curriculum, and I support the K-5 teachers with the science portion of their classes.”

“It’s been a big change, but I really enjoy it,” he said. “It’s great because I’m getting to work with more adults across the district, but a change I didn’t see coming is how I’m no longer tied to the school bell. After 30 years in class, it’s really liberating to take my lunch whenever I want!”

One of Dan’s favorite programs from this year is the salmon raise and release project. “I remember picking up the salmon eggs at the hatchery and seeing how excited the students were when I dropped them off at the six schools in the program,” he said. “Now, they’ve hatched, and we hope to live stream their release this spring!”

Science isn’t Dan’s only passion. He likes making three-pointers with his old pals from Lakes when they hit the basketball court for some early morning ball.