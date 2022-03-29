Pierce County Economic Development Receives 2022 WEDA Innovation in Economic Development Award – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

At its March conference, the Washington State Economic Development Association (WEDA) recognized the Department for its work with community partners to launch the Pierce County Business Accelerator Program in 2021. The 2022 Innovation in Economic Development Award recognizes innovative programs, projects and partnerships that are pioneering, novel and groundbreaking.

“I’m proud to accept this award for our business accelerator program on behalf of Betty Capestany and our Economic Development team, the people of Pierce County, and our partners – the Black Collective, Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Korean Women’s Association, Mi Centro, Tacoma Urban League and the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce,” said Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “Together, we are providing opportunities for entrepreneurs of color to start or expand their businesses. We know the program has been a success, but it’s great to get this validation at the state level. We are also getting inquiries from across the country from those who want to emulate it!”