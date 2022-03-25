Gyro Bites – Delightfully Surprising – The Suburban Times

I first ate at Gyro Bites before COVID.

We don’t follow through and write reviews of every restaurant we visit. We know how hard it is to be successful with location, workers, menus, and service . . . and of course food worth eating and telling the world about.

I first ate at Gyro Bites before COVID. My buddy Jim Harris and I had lunch there an enjoyed the service and the food. When COVID let up earlier this year, my eyes would wander across the parking lot from Grocery Outlet seeing the Gyro Bites sign I knew I should take my wife there for an enjoyable lunch. We live in a busy world and I never had an opportunity to suggest it to my wife, Peggy.

The ordering/dining area was still quite sparse.

But recently after shopping with Peggy for clothes and taking her for a check up with our doctor, she announce she wanted to go out for lunch. She had also been intending to visit the new Dollar Tree on Sixth Avenue at Highland Hill. I thought, well here’s my chance to take Peggy to Gyro Bites which is only a block down the street from Highland Hill..

Gyro Bites hadn’t changed. The ordering/dining area was still quite sparse. The gentleman behind the counter was friendly and helpful.

Peg and I both ordered Gyros. She asked for the beef and lamb Gyro, while I ordered the lamb Gyro. Peg enjoyed hers and I enjoyed mine.

We were pretty much done ordering when I suggested to Peg that she order an appetizer to share, also. She ordered the roasted cauliflower. While we waited I drank my orange juice and Peg had her mango juice. She is now in love with mango juice. It seemed twice as thick as the orange juice and prompted her to share, “I think I’ll pour a little on my yogurt tomorrow.”

We were well satisfied with our sandwiches and then we tried the roasted cauliflower. OMG it was perfect. Besides being beautiful, it was simple, elegant, and probably habit forming. We asked for another order of cauliflower to go. We love cauliflower, but this went beyond tasty. We shop at Grocery Outlet several times a week . . . I can just see the number of Gyro Bytes lunches growing. The roasted cauliflower is good as an appetizer, a snack, a vegetable side dish, the main entrée, and perhaps even dessert. Don’t believe me. Try it. It’s that good.

“Here at Gyro Bites in Tacoma, WA, we serve Greek cuisine such as lamb & beef gyro, classic gyro sandwich, falafel sandwich, and more! We are located on 6th Ave near Tacoma Community College. Order online for carryout or delivery!” – eatgyrobites.com/