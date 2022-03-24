Homeless Neighbors – A Sad Ending – The Suburban Times

A friend wrote me this over the weekend:

“Today, for a third time, I attended a memorial for homeless neighbors who died while living on our streets. A name read, a bell rung. Anonymous to most, neighbors to some, family members to others. Homeless people die about 28 years younger than those who are housed. One thing I never expected was that now, when I hear the names read of those who have recently died, I sometimes recognize some. People I knew. This time, ages ranged from 26 to 81; 18 were under age 40; 13 died in public places, three died in encampments. Suicide, homicide, and hypothermia took many of these lives. Too often the story of our homeless neighbors has a deadly ending when civic neglect leaves people without the aid they need.”

St. Vinnies continually helps those struggling to survive. I love their simple statement on their website, “We Provide Spiritual, Material & Financial Assistance to our Neighbors in Need Facing Immediate Personal Crisis.”

You can help with donations of clothes and household goods for resale, or funds. See all that St Vinnies does for our community: svdptacoma.org/about/