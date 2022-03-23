City of Tacoma Planning Commission Schedules Home In Tacoma Phase 2 Public Hearing – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma Planning Commission is kicking off the public engagement process for phase 2 of the Home in Tacoma Project with a public hearing at 5 p.m. April 20 on ZOOM. Comments may also be submitted in writing now through April 30 by emailing homeintacoma@cityoftacoma.org.

The comment period and public hearing are intended to gather early input from the community about how to make phase 2 of the project successful. The Planning Commission will use the feedback to finalize the project scope of work to align with community engagement recommendations.

Home In Tacoma – Phase 2 will implement the City’s new housing growth strategy through zoning, standards, affordability actions, and actions to support housing growth.

For more information about the City’s Home in Tacoma – Phase 2 Scoping and Assessment Report or for general project information, visit cityoftacoma.org/homeintacoma.