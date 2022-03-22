Strickland Hears From Constituents During March Town Hall – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) hosted a Town Hall on Wednesday, March 16. She was joined by Mayor Dick Muri of Steilacoom, who served as the moderator Constituents asked Strickland about the current state of COVID, how the government is helping to lower gas prices, Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law would benefit the South Sound, what the federal government is doing about inflation, and much more. Strickland also talked about her work on 6PPD-Q, her priorities for combating climate change, her and her staff’s work to support taxpayers and small business owners as well as the veteran and military community.

Congresswoman Strickland participates in her Telephone Town Hall.

“I would like to thank everyone who participated in our Town Hall on Wednesday evening, giving a special thanks to Mayor Dick Muri for helping facilitate a productive conversation with thousands of my constituents,” said Strickland. “This Town Hall was important to me so I could directly from South Sound residents on the issues that matter most to them and ways my team and I can help. I look forward to hosting additional town halls in the near future.”

To listen to a recording of Congresswoman Strickland’s Town Hall, click here. If you would like to sign up to receive calls for future town halls, sign up here.