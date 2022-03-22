Pierce County Council statement on $4 million settlement agreement – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Council announcement.

On March 22 the Pierce County Council approved a $4,010,000 settlement agreement reached with the family of Manuel Ellis.

No monetary value will ever compensate for the loss or heartache Mr. Ellis’ family and loved ones experienced over the last two years. Nor will it stop the Ellis family or community from grieving his death.

With the adoption of this settlement, Council is ending Pierce County’s involvement with the lawsuit. Council hopes our community will continue to heal, move forward stronger, and remain committed to making Pierce County a safe, just place for all.