Lakewood Hosts First Short Film Contest: Reel Life ’96 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Over 30 teams participated by submitting a five-minute film produced in just 96 hours.

Lakewood’s first short film contest featured more than 30 fantastic films made by creators of all ages and levels of experience. “Reel Life ’96” was a spectacular success.

“Trying something new is hard, but success sure is sweet. Reel Life ’96 was Lakewood’s first-ever short film contest and it couldn’t have gone better. 35 teams participated with talent of all ages and levels of experience. The films they produced are hilarious, emotional, moving, and exciting. This contest was a big hit, and we hope it might become an annual affair.“

Jim Kopriva, Communications Manager

Participating teams attended an orientation in February where they were assigned a common theme and required elements for their films. Each film had to relate to a theme of “be happy for what you don’t get”, and had to include a lit candle.

Shooting began on Feb. 10, and teams had just 96 hours to script, shoot, and edit an original film.

On Saturday, March 19, participants and volunteers gathered for a screening gala at Clover Park Technical College McGavick Center. Each film was displayed and films were selected for 13 award categories.

Enjoy the Films

Award Recipients

Best Use of Elements

Oly Film, “Blind Duet”

Best Screenplay

Oly Film, “Blind Duet”

Best Camera Skills

“Empower Films, “Reverse”

Best Audio and Sound Design

Empower Films, “Reverse”

Feisty Goat Films, “Heck Hunters”

Best Editing

Feisty Goat Films, “Heck Hunters”

Best Ensemble Cast

1st place: Oly Film, “Blind Duet”

2nd place: Feisty Goat Films, “Heck Hunters”

3rd place: “L61 Productions, “House H(a)unting”

Best Actress

1st place: Sheila Luong, “Reverse”

2nd place: Miyako Berman, “Miyako”

3rd place: Clarissa Magich, “What You Don’t Get”

Best Actor

1st place: Kevin Leung, “Reverse”

2nd place: Allan Fitzgerald, “Milk Dreams”

3rd place: Don Morin, “The Policy”

Best Films by Category:

Age 14-18

1st place: Rising Productions, “For Jupiter”

2nd place: The Reel Americans, “Lakewood Breathe In Racism, Exhale Hope”

3rd place: Eben’s Children, “The Dining Room”

Age 19+

1st place: Oly Film, “Blind Duet”

2nd place: Empower Films, “Reverse”

3rd place: Feisty Goat Films, “Heck Hunters”

Overall

1st place: Oly Film, “Blind Duet”

2nd place: Empower Films, “Reverse”

3rd place: Feisty Goat Films, “Heck Hunters”

Audience Choice Award

Empower Films, “Reverse”

Event Photo Gallery