GATHER: 27 Years of Hilltop Artists at the Tacoma Art Museum – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Art Museum announcement.

This exciting exhibit, opening March 26, 2022 at the Tacoma Art Museum, features art from Hilltop Artists alums and friends, and was curated by alum and teaching artist Trenton Quiocho.

GATHER artists include: Douglas Jan Burgess II, Dale Chihuly, Candida Delgadillo, Taylor Haunhorst, Daria Hembree, Jessica Hogan, Dani Kaes, Cassandra Kuring, Emily Martin, Jason McDonald, Jason Mouer, Shayne Nutter, Trenton Quiocho, David Rios, Luis Sanchez, Samantha Scalise, Italo Scanga, Evan Schauss, Zane Scott, Ellye Sevier, Tony Sorgenfrei, Jesse Sorgenfrei, Jack Spitzer, Edgar Valentine, and Jacob Willcox.

The exhibition will be on display until September 4th and we are working with the great team at TAM to put together additional events and programming throughout the run, so stay tuned!

If you can’t wait til the 26th, register for the special TAM Member opening, March 25, 2022. The opening is free for members or you can purchase a $10 ticket when you register.