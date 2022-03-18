Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen on Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Dom Calata – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Image by Pierce County Sheriff’s Department

Two Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies were shot serving a felony warrant yesterday. Sergeant Rich Scaniffe is in stable condition. Deputy Dom Calata did not survive his injuries. He is survived by his wife and young son.

Calata grew up in the area and graduated from PLU. He served in the Army, served in the National Guard, and served his community as a Sheriff’s Deputy. Yesterday, he paid the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf.

Our officers leave their families each day to protect and serve our community. Their families pray for their safe return. In those tragic times when one does not come home, we must rise to embrace these families and the legacy of the fallen. With heavy hearts, we remember them.

Lakewood salutes Deputies Calata and Scaniffe for their service. We extend our sympathy to Deputy Calata’s young family. Our flags will fly at half-mast in his honor.

Community policing involves us all. We must acknowledge and appreciate those who protect and serve. Please join me in thanking our public safety officers and their families.

Deputy Calata was a family man, a veteran, a deputy, and a hometown hero. We honor his memory.

Neighbors – watch this video, hear about this hero in his own words, and carry his memory forward.

Being a cop in the area I grew up, I find it very rewarding. Especially with a newborn kid, it’s pretty awesome to be out there and to be personally responsible to try and keep the community safe. Ultimately, this is where my child is going to grow up and where I’ll keep my family.

– Deputy Dominque Calata, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department