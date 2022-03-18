 2022 University Place Spring Clean-UP and Canned Food Drive – The Suburban Times

2022 University Place Spring Clean-UP and Canned Food Drive

City of University Place announcement.

When:

  • Residents NORTH of 40th St W. Saturday, April 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Residents SOUTH of 40th St W. Saturday, April 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dispose of and/or recycle some unwanted items and yard waste for FREE!
CLEAN-UP RULES:

  • LIMIT: 1 load per household for all items EXCEPT for yard waste only loads
  • Help us be good neighbors by securing & covering all loads
  • For safety reasons, children and pets MUST remain in vehicles
  • Photo I.D. WILL BE REQUIRED
  • No liquids, paint, or hazardous materials (car batteries are OK)
  • No loads larger than a regular pickup truck or equivalent small trailer will be allowed
  • No regular household garbage will be allowed
  • Residential items only – NO commercial material or loads will be allowed
  • The size of items cannot exceed 5’ in any direction (except for appliances and furniture)
  • No fuel tanks, enclosed barrels or drums of any kind. Water heaters and propane tanks are OK

PLEASE SEPARATE ITEMS INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES FOR RECYCLING:

  • Wood items: clean, unpainted lumber, pallets, etc.
  • Metal items: scrap steel, appliances, lawn mowers, barbecues, plumbing, etc.
  • Yard waste: limbs, grass, leaves, other vegetation, no stumps or limbs larger than 4” in diameter
  • No DIRT, ROCKS, SOD, BLACKBERRIES, SCOTCHBROOM, or OTHER NOXIOUS WEEDS
  • Tires: with or without rims
  • Concrete, brick, and stone
  • Car batteries

Visit the University Place Refuse and Recycling website for more information.

