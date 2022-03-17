Maimed Kittens Find Forever Home After Lifesaving Surgery – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lindsey Heaney.

Two injured kittens, Echo and Foxtrot, get a second chance at life thanks to the community.

Both kittens received their much-needed leg amputations and were adopted by one of their rescuers – the animal control officer who brought them to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

On Dec. 7, 2021, Echo and Foxtrot were brought to the shelter after being found with missing back-left paws and a missing part of a tail. They were in desperate need of leg amputations due to pain and possible infection.

With the community’s support and generosity, both kittens received leg amputation surgery and had a smooth recovery after being cared for by one of the shelter’s fosters.

“The shelter’s veterinarians did an amazing job. After their amputations, they could walk, run, and jump with ease. They no longer winced from pain,” says Amy Coy, Echo and Foxtrot’s foster parent. “We helped them continue to heal with love and cuddles.”

Now, the kittens are in their forever home after being adopted by the animal control officer who brought them to the shelter for care.

“We met with their adopter at the shelter and it was love at first sight for Echo and Foxtrot. They will now live forever pain free in a loving home – they deserve nothing less,” said Coy.

Their adopter says Echo and Foxtrot are settling in very well.

With March marking the start of kitten season, the shelter will see hundreds more kittens come through its doors in need of care. To prepare, the shelter is hosting its 3rd Annual Virtual Kitten Shower.

The community can participate by donating funds and supplies to care for them through the shelter’s Amazon Wishlist Kitten Registry found on the shelter’s website at:

www.thehumanesociety.org/kitten-shower.