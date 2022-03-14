Letter: Local Restaurants and Lack of Respect for Customers Dining In – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Phil Roy.

This has happened three times over the past few weeks. My wife and I have gone to three different restaurants here in Lakewood. We went to breakfast at the Black Bear Dinner one morning and waited about 40 minutes after we ordered for our food to arrive at the table. When I questioned the waitress, she stated that they had to do all the Door Dash, Uber, and Hub Grub orders before they did the dine in customers orders.

Then we went to MOD Pizza and they were doing all the deliver orders before they would take dine-in customers orders.

Then on Wednesday evening I ordered online from Long Beach Cafe and their website states online orders will be ready in 20 minutes. I ordered at 4:44 pm, got to Long Beach at 5:05 pm and didn’t get my order until 5:35 pm. When I asked why the delay, it was because they had to get the delivery orders out.

These three restaurants have no respect for their dine-in customers when they bow to the delivery companies but complain how much they have to pay the delivery company. Their dine in customers should be more respected and give priority over the people who use these delivery services. They seem to have time to wait.

Wake-up restaurants and make your dine-in customers your priority! Or lose them.