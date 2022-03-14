Lakewood’s Christopher V. Kimball Again Achieves Prestigious Top of the Table MDRT Qualification – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Million Dollar Roundtable.

Dr. Christopher Kimball, CFP, MSFS, AEP, CMFC, CLTC of Christopher V Kimball Financial Services LLC in Lakewood, WA has qualified for Top of the Table, a coveted milestone achievement for his membership in the Million Dollar Round Table.

Top of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry. This places Dr. Kimball among the top professionals in the intensely competitive financial services industry.

Dr. Kimball has been a member of the Million Dollar Round Table since 1996 and during that time has qualified for Court of the Table 7 times before qualifying for Top of the Table, the highest level of MDRT, in 2021. 2022 marks his second consecutive year qualifying for Top of the Table.

“Top of the Table is comprised of the best and brightest professionals our industry has to offer,” said MDRT President Jim Pittman, CLU, CFP. “MDRT hopes to continue to foster a culture of excellence and encourage members to grow both personally and professionally.”

About MDRT

Founded in 1927, MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 66,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet