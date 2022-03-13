Beating a Path to Your Door  – The Suburban Times

Most people see their website as a door waiting to be opened.

Okay, so you have a commercial business website. Do you know how many visitors you need each day or week to make a sale? Shouldn’t you? I helped a client once who was only attracting 14 visitors a day. Sales were few and far between. When I left him he was getting over 800 visitors a day and making sales each day.

Most people see their website as a door waiting to be opened and entered by a potential customer . . . wouldn’t it be exciting to have every single door open with a new client walking in and meeting you?

Rather than seeing a closed door as your website, I like to think of customers traveling on pathways . . . or even following the yellow brick road. The more pathways you have, the more roads you have that end with your website, the more customers you will probably have . . . and the more sales you will make.

Bill Aitchison, a marketing Executive Creative Director responds with a similar viewpoint: “How many website visitors does it take to make a sale? What an interesting question, because I’ll bet you a Benjamin that it’s going to be different for every business. Furthermore, I’ll bet you a Grant that most business and marketing execs don’t know the answer. Nevertheless, wouldn’t it be nice to know just how much traffic you’d need to drive to your website in order to reach your monthly sales goals?”

I like to imagine crowds of followers walking or running or driving their way down pathways to a successful website. Offers of premiums for visiting your website often act as a lure. But premiums, meaning a free gift, don’t even have to cost . . . if you work it right. Envision your website with crowds of people coming down a pathway . . . just to see you and what you have to offer on your website. Wouldn’t that be nice?