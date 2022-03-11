Lakewood Requests Public Participation on “Gateway Arcs” Art Installation – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Lakewood, Wash. – The cobbled street and classic architecture of Colonial Plaza will be joined by another distinguishing feature soon: a new piece of public art. Metallic “Gateway Arcs” will welcome from afar and amaze from up close with a collection of community voices.

Residents and community groups may submit brief phrases, quotes, and stories about life in Lakewood. Hundreds of stories will be etched onto story strips in the final piece. Phrases must be submitted by April 1, 2022.

“Your memories, haikus, or quotes will be etched into a piece that will thrill generations of Lakewood residents and visitors. Write a short phrase and get it to us before April 1 – your words might make the final piece!” said Mary Dodsworth, City of Lakewood’s Parks, Recreation, & Community Services Director.

Two sweeping steel arcs positioned along the Gravelly Lake Drive entrance to Motor Avenue will beckon visitors to one of Lakewood’s community gathering places. Two arcs made from inch-thick curved steel plates will form a gateway: the larger will stretch 50 feet wide and the smaller will measure 34 feet wide. Both will rise about 4 feet from the ground.

112 aluminum strips will be installed within the arc, each etched with quotes and stories gathered from the community. From the park side, visitors can enjoy these stories and memories from up close. From the street, the aluminum strips will reflect a luminous glow through triangular cutouts in the structure.

Residents may visit Lakewood City Hall to drop off or write a handwritten phrase. Online submissions are also invited through the project’s webpage.