No Charges Filed Related to 2020 Officer-Involved Shooting of Said Joquin – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett will not file charges related to the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Said Joquin on May 1, 2020.

Robnett issued a thorough review of the incident to the City of Lakewood on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The review concludes, “Officer Wiley’s use of deadly force, in reaction to an immediate deadly threat, was justified and lawful.”

This follows an independent investigation of the incident by the Cooperative Cities Crime Response Unit (CRU) that concluded on March 9, 2021.

“We are grateful that this matter is now completed and that the independence and thoroughness of the investigation will encourage public confidence in the process as required by State law,” said Jason Whalen, Mayor of Lakewood. “Notwithstanding the City’s appreciation for the completion of the independent investigation, we extend our continued sympathies to the Joquin family for the loss of their loved one.”