Two serial armed robbery suspects arrested, charged – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

This week, we arrested two suspects for a series of armed robberies that occurred over a six-month period.

Detectives believe the two suspects, a 30-year-old male and a 28-year-old male, are responsible for at least 24 armed robberies throughout Gig Harbor, Tacoma, Spanaway and Graham.

The pair targeted restaurants and retail businesses, and sometimes robbed the same businesses multiple times.

The 28-year-old suspect has been charged with 6 counts of robbery in the first degree. He was arraigned today and bail was set at $500,000.

The 30-year-old suspect has been charged with 10 counts of robbery in the first degree. He has not yet been arraigned.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to determine whether or not these suspects are responsible for additional robberies.

This was a joint investigation conducted in partnership with the Tacoma Police Department, the Gig Harbor Police Department and South Sound 911.

Story originally posted on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.