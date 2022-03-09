PSE partners with Taco Time to help restaurants go carbon neutral – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy announcement.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and Taco Time Northwest are working together to make all 79 Taco Time restaurants carbon neutral. Taco Time has signed on to match 100% of its energy used with renewable power through PSE’s Green Power and Carbon Balance programs.

By matching its electric and natural gas usage with clean energy options, Taco Time restaurants will reduce their carbon footprint by more than 15.5 million pounds of CO2 every year – the equivalent to not driving nearly 18 million miles each year.

“It’s wonderful to see a Pacific Northwest institution showing its commitment to our region by participating in PSE programs that invest in local renewable energy projects,” said Mary Kipp, PSE’s President and CEO. “This type of partnership is another way we’re working together to create a clean energy future for all.”

PSE makes it easy for businesses to meet corporate sustainability and clean energy goals through its renewable energy programs which includes; Green Power, Carbon Balance and Renewable Natural Gas. Each one offers a way for businesses to reduce its carbon footprint while making use of the Pacific Northwest’s abundant clean power resources.

“As a local, family-owned company, headquartered in Washington state for nearly 60 years, we believe it is important to sustainably use our region’s natural resources so they’re available for generations to come,” said Chris Tonkin, Taco Time co-president. “Almost a decade ago, we launched an industry leading and nationally recognized composting program. We’re thrilled to take the next significant step in our commitment to preserving the environment by making our business 100% powered by renewable energy and offsetting any natural gas usage with carbon offsets in northwest forests.”

PSE is committed to working together to create a clean energy future for all while setting an aspirational goal to be a Beyond Net Zero Carbon company by 2045. PSE will target reducing its own carbon emissions to net zero and go beyond by helping other sectors to enable carbon reduction across the state of Washington. Partnering with successful Northwest businesses like Taco Time, helps PSE engage more people in that mission.

Check out how Taco Time is going carbon neutral here.

About Taco Time Northwest:

Founded in 1962, Taco Time Northwest is a family-owned business operating 79 restaurants throughout the Pacific Northwest. Operated by the fourth generation of the founding family, these restaurants run independently of the nationwide Taco Time franchise. Taco Time Northwest offers the ultimate quick service experience featuring fresh, healthy salads, tacos and burritos, sourcing local ingredients whenever possible. For more information about Taco Time Northwest, visit www.TacoTimeNW.com. Follow Taco Time Northwest on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/TacoTimeNW and on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/TacoTimeNW.