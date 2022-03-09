Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

ICYMI: Pierce County’s falling case and hospitalization rates moved us into CDC’s medium-risk category. While CDC’s website doesn’t reflect that yet, Washington State Department of Health is working with CDC to ensure up-to-date data. Read more in our recent blog.

Our latest data shows how far those rates dropped in just one week!

On March 7, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 223.6 for Feb. 13-26, which is:

59.8% lower than the last 2-week period (date range: Feb. 2-15).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 6.7 for Feb. 20-26, which is:

38.0% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Feb. 9-15).

We confirmed 395 cases of COVID-19 for Feb. 27-March 5 and 26 new deaths:

A woman in her 50s from Parkland.

A man in his 50s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.

A man in his 70s from Graham.

A woman in her 90s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 40s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 50s from Bonney Lake.

A woman in her 60s from Spanaway.

A man in his 50s from Key Peninsula.

A man in his 60s from Graham.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from South Hill.

A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Southwest Pierce County.

A woman in her 70s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 30s from Spanaway.

A man in his 90s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from Graham.

A man in his 90s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from South Hill.

A woman in her 90s from Gig Harbor Area.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 182,835 cases and 1,282 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending March 5 is 56.

In the last 2 weeks:

19.6% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

23.6% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 26.5% of our population.

21.3% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

35.5% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

