Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
ICYMI: Pierce County’s falling case and hospitalization rates moved us into CDC’s medium-risk category. While CDC’s website doesn’t reflect that yet, Washington State Department of Health is working with CDC to ensure up-to-date data. Read more in our recent blog.
Our latest data shows how far those rates dropped in just one week!
On March 7, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 223.6 for Feb. 13-26, which is:
- 59.8% lower than the last 2-week period (date range: Feb. 2-15).
The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 6.7 for Feb. 20-26, which is:
- 38.0% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Feb. 9-15).
We confirmed 395 cases of COVID-19 for Feb. 27-March 5 and 26 new deaths:
- A woman in her 50s from Parkland.
- A man in his 50s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.
- A man in his 70s from Graham.
- A woman in her 90s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.
- A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.
- A woman in her 40s from South Pierce County.
- A man in his 50s from Bonney Lake.
- A woman in her 60s from Spanaway.
- A man in his 50s from Key Peninsula.
- A man in his 60s from Graham.
- A man in his 60s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 70s from South Hill.
- A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 70s from Southwest Pierce County.
- A woman in her 70s from East Pierce County.
- A man in his 30s from Spanaway.
- A man in his 90s from Tacoma.
- A woman in her 70s from Graham.
- A man in his 90s from Lakewood.
- A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.
- A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.
- A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 80s from Lakewood.
- A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 80s from South Hill.
- A woman in her 90s from Gig Harbor Area.
We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.
Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 182,835 cases and 1,282 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending March 5 is 56.
In the last 2 weeks:
- 19.6% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.
- 23.6% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 26.5% of our population.
- 21.3% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.
- 35.5% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.
Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
