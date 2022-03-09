CPSD Staff Spotlight: Debbie Shoop – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lakes High School head secretary Debbie Shoop.

Debbie has been with the district for 27 years and after working as the ASB secretary and in the main office, she stepped into the role of head secretary in 2009.

“I just try to make things run smoothly so everyone can do their job and not worry about the materials they need or the day-to-day details,” she said. “Those vary all the time, but my role is helping the principal and admin operate on a daily basis, working with parents and managing the budget.”

When working with parents, Debbie’s goal is to make sure she is the last call. “It’s important that our parents know we value their time and respect their concerns, so I want to answer their questions the best that I can, so they don’t have to keep calling.”

Debbie accounts for a lot of moving parts as the head secretary for a large school. She faces new challenges every day, but her commitment to students and families at Lakes has never faltered. “I’ve stayed because I really just like the job,” she said.

“The people, the kids. For the most part it’s a really positive role to be in because you’re impacting lots of kids’ lives and even though I’m not in the classroom, what we do supports the classrooms.”